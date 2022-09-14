A former coroner and local author has published a book about her investigation into a very cold murder case in the family.
In “Long Time Dead,” Susan McIver, an award-winning scientist and writer with experience as a coroner, chronicles her exploration into the mystery around the unsolved murder of her great uncle six decades after his death.
On the murdered man’s lap lay an untraceable revolver, wiped clean of fingerprints, his hat sat backwards on his head, and all his pockets turned out.
Who killed him and why?
“This is much more than a mystery book. The author throws you into the middle of lives involved, especially with the simple-living beloved uncle who was found dead with a bullet in the head on a country road,” said Harry Goldhar, a retired publisher in Toronto.
“I couldn’t leave him as a corpse at the side of the road,” McIver said, reflecting on her five-year journey that culminated in the book.
While untangling the mystery of her great uncle’s death, in “Long Time Dead,” McIver combines an in depth look at police procedures in criminal investigations and cold cases with changes in societal and medical attitudes over the past 150 years.
Maple Roch at 13224 Victoria Road N. in Summerland, is hosting the book launch on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The store’s proprietor, Roch Fortin, a retired RCMP commissioned officer with experience in murder investigations, provided McIver with helpful insights during preparation of the book.
A Q&A with McIver will be held. Books will be available for sale.
For information call 250-462-0398.