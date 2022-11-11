For 10-year-old Ayla Bayliss, Remembrance Day is all about, “honouring the people who died so we could live.”
On Wednesday, the Grade 5 student and her West Bench Elementary School classmates paid tribute to Ayla’s great grandfather and all of the others who have served their country.
“I thank the children especially for taking the time and acknowledge and remember why you are here,” said guest speaker Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band. “To acknowledge those who fought for this country and continue to fight for this country. It’s all really because of you, the children, and for future generations.
“A lot of them (veterans) have given the ultimate sacrifice, given their lives so we’re free and we must cherish them always because they are still out there. “Keep members of the Armed Forces in your prayers each and every day.”
Another guest speaker was a former West Bench student, Member of Parliament Richard Cannings (South Okanagan — West Kootenay).
He recalled the stories his dad told him about serving in the military during war.
“My father came back with a real message for my brothers and sisters to protect peace and how terrible war was,” said Cannings. “About the sacrifices that he and his friends that went overseas to fight and keep us free.
“We have a real duty to honour them, to remember them and remember those who didn’t come back.”
Retired Capt. Tyler Riches, whose six-year-old daughter Shayna is in Grade 1 at West Bench, spoke on behalf of veterans.
However, it was another soldier’s actions he talked about, Jonathan Sutherland Snyder, who received the second highest Canadian honour, the Star of Military Valour for his efforts in helping save the lives of many Armed Forces personnel while on duty in Afghanistan.
Snyder died in 2008 in that country after falling down an unmarked well while on night patrol.
“He doesn’t get to have a family, he doesn’t get to come home, he will not grow old and that is why we must remember,” said Riches. “I only broke my back in 2018 while trying out for the Special Forces, but I got to come home.”
He described his daughter Shayna, who he had stand up, as the “greatest accomplishment” of his life.
He had kind words for all of the children at the service.
“I’m very proud to be a veteran and the fact you are all here today to remember and learn about us has made my day,” said Riches. “This is the greatest honour you could have done for me or any of us (veterans).
“We really appreciate everything you do for us and all the love that you show. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”