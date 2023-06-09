Local politicians cut the ribbon this week on a new composting facility at the Oliver landfill.
The $400,000 project was funded by the B.C. government and will allow the facility to accept yard waste and other organic material, then turn it into compost for reuse at local homes and farms.
The landfill is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“This facility will change the process in which yard waste and organics are processed at the landfill and will provide Oliver and Electoral Area C residents with a more economical and environmentally friendly means of diverting organic material and provides an important soil additive that will be available for purchase,” said the RDOS in a press release.
“It is anticipated that the curbside collection program will be modified to include food waste in the future. The facility is expected to be fully up and running by summer 2023.”
Cash for the project came from the B.C. government’s $30-million Organics Infrastructure Program.
“Every community plays an important role in addressing the climate crisis, and keeping organic waste out of our landfills is one way we can reduce greenhouse gas pollution,” said Environment Minister George Heyman in the release.
“It is great to see the completion of this facility, which will create a healthier, more resilient community for people in Oliver and the surrounding area.”