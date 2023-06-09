One of two lawsuits filed by a former Penticton mayor against his own family was tossed out of court June 6 due to a lack of evidence, according to the judge’s decision.
John Vassilaki and his son, Florio “William” Vassilakakis, in January filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court that named as respondents Nicholas Vassilakakis, Florio “Michael” Vassilakakis, George Vassilakakis, JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd.
(John shortened his surname years ago and for clarity this article will follow the style used in the lawsuit by referring to the parties by their given names only. John and Nicholas are brothers. John is the father of William. Nicholas is the father of George and Michael. Each of them has a stake in the two named companies.)
At issue was a Jan. 23, 2023, shareholders meeting at which Nicholas and his sons George and Michael were elected as directors of the two corporations, while John and his son William were left out.
John and William alleged that amounted to shareholder oppression and asked the B.C. Supreme Court to intervene.
But following a one-day trial in May in Kelowna, the court dismissed the petition for lack of evidence, such as meeting minutes and shareholders’ agreements for the two companies.
“Essentially, all that I know is that the corporations are closely held family companies and that up to the date of the (Jan. 23) meeting there were five directors,” wrote Justice Brianne Hardwick in her decision.
“I do not know what their operations are so as to assess ‘general commercial practice.’ I do not have the articles of the corporations. I have no evidence (of) the historical directorship of the corporations to assess past practice. I have no minutes of the meeting to confirm what John says was discussed. I do not even know the authority upon which the meeting was held.”
Besides deciding in favour of the respondents, the judge also ordered John and William to pay special costs because “it ought to have been clear to the petitioners that the petition had no chance of success unless further evidence was tendered.”
A separate lawsuit involving most the same parties is heading to trial in Kelowna in July.
That dispute, which centres on operations of the family owned Greer Block building in downtown Penticton, entered the court system in August 2021 when John, who was still mayor at the time, filed against Nicholas, George, Michael and The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen.