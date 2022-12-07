Ongoing debate about the regulation of vacation rentals in Penticton has cast a shadow over a major residential development planned for the North Gateway.
City council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to send the proposed six-storey, 234-unit condominium at 270 Wylie St. to a public hearing Dec. 20.
Kelowna-based Kerkhoff Construction is proposing a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in two towers, along with 297 parking spaces in an underground parkade.
It would be built in two phases over a three-year period and sandwiched between the upscale Riverside townhouse development and Riverside Plaza shopping centre.
The site was formerly home to the Ogopogo Motel and Riverside RV Park, and has been zoned for high-density residential development since 2011.
Kerkhoff is seeking a handful of relatively minor zoning variances, one of them being to permit vacation rentals in the development as in most other residential areas of Penticton.
However, city staff is also in the midst of a separate review of the vacation rental program that some are hoping leads to tighter regulations, putting the Wylie Street project in an awkward position.
“I think this opportunity checks a lot of boxes for our community,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“My only hesitation, frankly, is the vacation rental component… when we are in the process of evaluating vacation rentals. It would be very strange to give (approval) and then take it away.”
In response to that concern, city planner Steven Collyer suggested giving first reading to the required variances and then hearing what the community has to say at the Dec. 20 public hearing. Watt liked that idea.
“At the end of the day, I pretty much always – unless I’m adamantly opposed to something – want it to come to a public hearing and get the feedback from our community,” he said.
Coun. Helena Konanz recused herself from the discussion because she lives in the Riverside townhouse development, while the lone opposing vote was cast by Coun. James Miller, who campaigned on a pledge to limit vacation rentals to primary residences only.
“We just had a municipal election – I don’t want to talk about it – but one great thing about elections is that it does force everyone to hear from the public more so than they ordinarily would, I believe, and we heard loud and clear about housing access and I believe vacation rentals is a major issue here,” said Miller.
“I love this proposal and I would back it if it wasn’t for the vacation rental thing.”
Other variances being sought would allow for a food truck to be parked on an eight-metre-wide path planned for the east side of the property closest to Riverside Plaza, correct an administrative error related to the rear yard setback, and allow for greater lot coverage than currently permitted.