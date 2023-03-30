Here’s your chance to live out your Wild West dreams.
This coming Sunday, April 2, the Garnett Valley Gang is inviting community members to their clubhouse to see if they’d like to join the group.
The gang – dressed in period costumes and riding horses – stages mock robberies of the Kettle Valley Steam Railway in Summerland during the tourist season.
Cowboys, cowgirls and saloon girls are all being sought to bolster the group, which formed in 1996 and has since donated thousands of dollars to local charities across the South Okanagan.
“We are a dedicated and a fun-loving bunch of volunteers who bring the Wild West alive as we ride out of the hills – guns blazing – to board the KVR train and rob the passengers,” said the gang in a press release.
“Our dance hall girls and lawmen provide onboard entertainment for the KVR guests –
while our riders thrill with their skill and antics during the robbery.”
The event this Sunday is set for 12-3 p.m. at the gang’s clubhouse on the Summerland Rodeo Grounds near the train station.