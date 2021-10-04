Rising construction costs have forced the builders of a new outdoor rink in downtown Penticton to turn to the community for help.
The non-profit Activate Penticton Society has already started work on the project in the parking lot behind city hall adjacent to Gyro Park with an eye to welcoming skaters in December.
The group is now trying to raise $400,000 to make up for unforeseen increases in project costs. However, an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations dollar-for-dollar in October to a maximum of $200,000, meaning Activate Penticton just needs to pull in $200,000 more to reach its goal.
“Our team of volunteers are working hard to fulfill Penticton's dream of an outdoor rink that will activate our downtown core and bring the community together, but we really need the community's support to make this happen,” said Drew Barnes, president of Activate Penticton, in a press release.
“By donating to support the ice rink in October, each dollar will be doubled, and I am confident we can reach our goal and be ready to start up the Zamboni mid-December.
Major donors will be recognized at the venue.
“We encourage those who want to support us to act quickly so that your support, commitment to our community and love of the ice is preserved at our new rink for generations to come,” added Barnes.
While construction of the rink is being funded by donations, tax dollars will be used to construct a new $200,000 public washroom facility with storage space for an ice resurfacer and may be required to share in the $200,000 cost of utility and infrastructure upgrades needed in the area if a federal grant application is rejected.
The rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface – and is set to open Dec. 15.
To donate, visit www.activatepenticton.com or mail a cheque payable to Activate Penticton Society to 210 Hastings Ave., Penticton, V2A 2V6. Tax receipts are available upon request.