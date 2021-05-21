A little bridge in downtown Penticton has been granted a reprieve – again.
The 30-metre span on Nanaimo Avenue needs to come out because it’s too low to handle a one-in-200-year flood for which the municipality has to be prepared, plus it’s in the way of the ongoing restoration of Penticton Creek below.
The two-lane bridge was due to be removed in July, but that plan has been nixed because of a hang-up with grant funding for the creek restoration work, which must be completed during a narrow timeframe that doesn’t interfere with fish spawning.
Bridge removal was originally set for 2021, then bumped to 2024 as a result of the pandemic, then pushed back to 2021 before this latest setback.
Once the span is gone, the closest non-vehicle crossing will be 335 metres away at Wade Avenue, while the closest vehicle bridge will be 407 metres away at Ellis Street, with additional crossings for cars at Vancouver and Eckhardt avenues.
Road realignments and a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Pickering Street and Haven Hill Road will be required, but city staff don’t expect any major traffic issues.
Penticton’s fire chief has also analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by 32 to 25 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.