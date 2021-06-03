In the wake of the 2020 Christie Mountain wildfire, which put 4,000 properties in the Penticton area on evacuation alert, the city has created a new Emergency Support Services Facility and Spaces Plan to formalize exactly where people will go when the next such emergency arises.
The plan, approved by council this week, focuses on five publicly owned facilities that will be pressed into service.
Chief among them is the former bus barn on Ellis Street, which will serve as the primary ESS reception centre
Both the Penticton Community Centre and its parking lot are designated as back-up facilities for ESS activities and triaging evacuees, while Princess Margaret Secondary School is listed as a back-up space for group lodging or reception when classes aren’t in session.
The training centre at Fire Hall No. 2 will serve as office, education and storage space for the ESS program, and the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is designated as a final back-up facility.
Council also added the role of emergency support services co-ordinator to Adam Goodwin’s job description. Goodwin also serves as the city’s social development specialist.
“The ESS team is comprised of nearly 40 volunteers who help our community during various disasters, including house fires, flooding and wildfires,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release following council’s decision.
“The team forms an integral part of ensuring we have a safe community in which to live, work, and age. I would encourage anyone with an interest in helping our community to consider volunteering for the ESS.”
If you’re interested in helping, email ESS@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2512.