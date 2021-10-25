Climate protesters will gather Friday outside the RBC branch in downtown Penticton to protest the bank’s ongoing funding of fossil fuel projects.
This week’s event, set for 3-5 p.m., is part of the #DefundClimateChaos global day of action, when “Canadian climate activists will shine a spotlight on the planet-killing investments RBC continues to make,” organizers said in a press release
They’re pointing to a report titled, “Banking on Climate Chaos,” released earlier this year by a group of environmental organizations, which named RBC as the fifth-largest funder of fossil fuel projects in the world.
The report pegged RBC’s investments in such developments at $160 billion since 2016. The largest such funder, JPMorgan Chase, put up $317 billion.
Friday’s rally comes in the lead-up to the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, which begins Nov. 1 in Glasgow, Scotland.
“This gives us a crucial opportunity to pressure RBC to cease financing fossil fuels and respect Indigenous rights. Anyone concerned about these issues and our future is welcome to attend,” the release added.