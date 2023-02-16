Thursday, Feb. 16
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, RDOS office, 9 a.m., public welcome
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., with Shannon French, Vince Galea, Jason Lane and Kim Palmer, $28 and $25, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Acoustic jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Jam night, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m.
• Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• 50th anniversary exhibition, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, showing daily until March 18
• Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, Landmark Cinemas, special sneak preview, shows at 6:30, 7, 9:30 and 9:55 p.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: 80 for Brady (PG, 98 minutes), Thursday night only, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
• Pro-D Day, regular instruction will resume Tuesday
• BCHL junior A hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca, kids 18 and under with an adult are free
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., written by Norm Foster, $28 and $25, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
• Friday Night Live featuring Mandy Cole (rock-folk), Ryga Arts Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 7-9 p.m., $18 at the door or visit summerlandarts.com
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.
• Karaoke with Candie, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., also: Friday fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., int./adv. Line dance, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Little Leonardo’s Pro-D Camp, Penticton Art Gallery, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 6-12, featuring Gillian Ayres
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Road, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., snacks available after 11:30 a.m.
• The C.R. Avery Orchestra and Victory on East Hastings a cinematic post modern opera, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7:30 p.m., $25, to purchase tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• District of Summerland presents Family Photo Scavenger Hunt, Feb. 17-20, for details visit: summerland.ca
• Reflections, presented by Ballet Kelowna, Kelowna Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets visit: balletkelowna.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Feb. 17-23): Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (PG, 125 minutes); Magic Mike’s Last Dance (PG, 112 minutes); Titanic 25th anniversary (14A, 194 minutes); 80 for Brady (PG, 98 minutes); Knock at the Cabin (PG, 100 minutes); A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Magic Mike’s Last Dance (PG, 112 minutes), Friday-Sunday, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Feb. 18
• Night Moves, a tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and John Forgerty of CCR, featuring Dan Hare and the March Hare Band, 7:30 p.m., $43, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• 7 Celebrations, Summerland Arena, featuring Moving Lines, 6:30 p.m., Raquel Cole, 8:15 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Kyle Anderson (your favourite hits), Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 4:30-7:30 p.m., meat draw, 2-4 p.m.
• Chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Sierra country rock show, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
• Heritage Week: Penticton & District Stamp Club display at Historical Society Show, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30-5:30 p.m., photos of Penticton’s past and present post office buildings, Ghost post office buildings in rural communities with Randy Manuel, Stamp Club commemorative covers of the past, Killre and Commemorative Cancel of SS Sicamous to try-out
• Reflections, presented by Ballet Kelowna, Kelowna Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets visit: balletkelowna.ca
• B.C. Family Day weekend free public swimming, Summerland pool, 2-3:45 p.m. and 5:15-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
• Children’s Showcase presents Three Hat Circus, The Cleland Theatre, 2 p.m., all seats are $15 and available from Eventbrite
• Mike Hepso (cover tunes), The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., directed by Jane Pilkey, to purchase tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• The Ootn’oots, The Dream Café, 2 p.m., doors open at noon, $15, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Penticton & District Stamp Club display at Historical Society Show, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11-5 p.m.
• B.C. Family Day weekend, Summerland Arena, free family skating and face painting, 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; free family entertainment with Silly of the Valley, arena banquet room, 2-3:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
• Family Day
• Feb. 20-26 in British Columbia is Heritage Week
• BCHL junior A hockey, Cranbrook Bucks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 2 p.m. (note time), for tickets: valleyfirstitx.ca, skate with the Vees following the game
• B.C. Family Day at Gyro Park and community skating rink, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free rentals, family games, bouncy castle, food vendors, free hot chocolate
• Family Skate, Oliver Arena, 10 a.m.-noon, featuring Ninja-nastics obstacle course, activity challenges, craft stations, youth and teen booths
• Osoyoos Family Day, family skate, Sun Bowl Arena, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free skating and rentals, free magic show with Leif David, Sonora Centre gymnasium, 3 p.m., free movie, DC League of Super Pets, Sonora Centre gymnasium, 4:30 p.m., free pizza, popcorn and drinks (while quantities last)
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
• Final day: Penticton & District Stamp Club display at Historical Society Show, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: Stories from the Penticton Museum and Archives for Heritage Week with Karen Collins and Chandra Wong
• Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., imp. Line dance 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
Wednesday, Feb. 22
• Pink Shirt Day, wear pink to work and school to stand up against bullying
• Pink Shirt Day breakfast, presented by Telus, Penticton Secondary School, 7 a.m., $125 for a table of four or $35 each, for tickets: /trellis.org/bgc-okanagan-pink-shirt-day-breakfast-presented-by-telus
• Andrew Packer Ice Ice Baby Tour, Slackwater Brewing Co. 7 p.m., $20 in advance, purchase at Eventbrite.ca
• Opening day: Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, solo exhibition by Endrene Shepherd
• Vinyl Night with DJ Spill, The Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Fun and fit, 11:45 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street: Women’s fitness, 9 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, Mahjong, 1-4 p.m., karate, 5-8:30 p.m., big band practice, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, second of two weeks, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
Thursday, Feb. 23
• 6th annual Loving Mugs chili cookoff, Penticton Art Gallery, $45 (non-members) and $40 (members), doors open at 6:30 p.m., live music with Daryll O’Neil, for tickets: pentictonartgallery.com
• 1000 Flights, a celebration of Ukrainian culture with Calgary’s Tryzub Ukrainian Dancers and Ihor Bohdan, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7 p.m., $25, visit: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca (an additional performance will be held Feb. 25 at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton)
• Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m.
• Final week: Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., Scottish dancers, 7 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Acoustic jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Jam night, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, second of two weeks, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office