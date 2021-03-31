Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will receive an honorary degree from UBC Okanagan.
Eighteen people are to receive honorary degrees in virtual ceremonies this year from UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will receive a degree from the Vancouver campus.
“I am delighted to bestow honorary degrees to Dr. Henry and Ms. Thunberg, along with all of our remarkable recipients this spring,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono, in a news release. “Dr. Henry and Ms. Thunberg have served as leading voices in the midst of two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change.”
Thunberg, 18, will receive a doctor of laws degree.
She gained fame for sparking a worldwide movement that saw students go on strike to urge action on climate change. She has challenged world leaders to take science-based action against climate change.
Also receiving degrees from UBCO will be Okanagan lawyer Theresa Arsenault, Kelowna technology entrepreneur Al Hildebrandt, Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, philanthropist Peter Dhillon and Secwepnc Elder Jessie Nyberg,