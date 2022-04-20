Don’t be alarmed if you see a fleet of unfamiliar fire trucks and smoke in Penticton this weekend.
Upwards of 300 firefighters from 40 jurisdictions across B.C. are expected here for the Wildland Urban Interface Wildfire Training Symposium, running Friday through Sunday.
The inaugural event was held in the spring of 2018 and proved such a success that the Penticton Fire Department has decided to continue the training annually.
Designed to help improve knowledge of and response to wildfires, the symposium will include scheduled training exercises involving supervised burning and the active and visible deployment of fire service personnel, fire apparatus and aircraft in the Campbell Mountain, Wiltse area, West Bench neighbourhoods and Naramata.
Residents and visitors to the affected areas are advised that the exercises and training performed is being carried out by knowledgeable and experienced professionals, with safety and property protection being the top priority.
“The Penticton Fire Department wishes to thank all Penticton residents in advance for their patience and understanding while this essential training exercise is carried out”, said Chief Larry Watkinson in a press release.
“The knowledge gained through this event benefits not only our local firefighters and the residents they protect, but also the fire crews all around B.C. who respond to events involving wildland urban interface conditions”.
Over the course of the three-day event, residents may observe the following:
- 300-plus firefighters working a simulated wildfire event
- Unfamiliar fire trucks on roadways
- Firefighters in your neighbourhood and community
- Smoke and fire on Campbell Mountain and in Naramata
Additionally, the parking lots at Campbell Mountain and next to Rotary Park will be closed for command and control staging locations. Local roads will not be closed.
Residents with questions or concerns regarding the event are invited to contact Watkinson by email at larry.watkinson@penticton.ca or phone at 250-490-2309.