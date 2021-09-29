All flags are at half-mast this week at buildings owned by the Okanagan Skaha School District in recognition of today’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Schools will be closed today, but superintendent Todd Manuel suggests that people treat the day similar to Remembrance Day where time is taken to reflect.
On Monday, Manuel praised the effort of district staff for their individual efforts in “starting the conversation.”
Manuel further quoted Murray Sinclair, who served as chair of the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
“Education is what got us into this mess — the use of education at least in terms of residential schools — but education is the key to reconciliation,” Sinclair said in a 2015 interview.