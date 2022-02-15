Discovery House is again offering its Soup is Good Food fundraiser on Fridays from Feb. 18 through March 25.
The meal includes a serving of gourmet soup, a fresh bun from Cobs Bread and coffee from McDonald’s for $8. Bulk deals are available at $15 for two meals, $21 for three, $34 for five, $45 for seven and $60 for 10 meals.
All soups are prepared in a sanitary environment by volunteers with Food Safe training.
Due to the pandemic, all orders are for pick-up and delivery only. Orders can be picked up at 633 Winnipeg Street in Penticton. Free deliveries are available for orders of $40 or more or by donation for small orders.
Orders should be placed by Wednesday of each week at discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at 250-488-7736.