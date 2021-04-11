Leave the phone alone. And do up your seatbelt.
That’s the message from Kelowna RCMP after a month-long enforcement blitz against distracted driving. In March, 591 Kelowna drivers were ticketed for using an electronic device while motoring. And 191 people were ticketed for not buckling up.
"Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk," RCMP Sgt. Mark Booth of the traffic squad said in a release.
A similar campaign could happen in Penticton and the South Okanagan.