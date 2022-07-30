Brian Wilson has bowed out of Rock the Lake due to health
concerns.
The Beach Boys co-founder will be replaced by multi-platinum
selling band Nazareth, who will close out the classic rock concert on Aug. 7.
“Brian is bummed to miss this show but looks forward to seeing his fans on the road again,” said Wilson’s management team in a statement.
The lineup for the annual three-day fest from Aug. 5-7 includes The Tea Party, A Flock of Seagulls, Trooper, Chilliwack, Moist, Eve 6, Bif Naked, The Motels, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Kings, The Grapes of Wrath, Five Man Electrical Band, and The Spoons.
Since 1971, Nazareth has recorded 23 studio albums earning them platinum, gold and silver awards throughout the world with three platinum and eight gold albums coming from Canada alone.
Pete Agnew, the original bass player, is still with the band. Agnew's son Lee took over as the band's drummer following the death of founding member Darrel Sweet in 1999.
Since the inaugural event in 2016, Rock The Lake has welcomed sold out crowds and has hosted iconic classic rock acts such as April Wine, Kim Mitchell and Randy Bachman.
Single-day tickets to the event start at $79.95 and can be purchased at selectyourtickets.com or by calling toll-free at 1-866-514-5050.
The event takes place outside of Prospera Place and draws classic rock fans from all over the country.
As with previous years, the interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licenced restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks and drinks.
Patrons are encouraged to bring in their own lawnchair for the all-ages event.
Okanagan Newspaper Group