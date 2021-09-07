A cat adoption event with a Harry Potter theme is being held this coming weekend at Critteraid.
The “Back to Hogwart’s” adoption event takes place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Critteraid farm, near Summerland.
Critteraid warns, “We have a cat or 10 waiting to cast a spell on you. Amortentia is the most powerful love potion in existence… you have been warned.”
The event is by appointment only. To reserve or for more information, email: info@critteraid.org.