It’s time for the public to have its say for a proposed landscaping plan for the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos.
The centre includes a fitness room, bowling alley, indoor climbing wall, sports courts, an outdoor swimming pool and more.
The proposed redesign was developed through engagement with the Similkameen Recreation Commission, local experts within landscape design, plus staff and directors from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which runs the facility.
Stop by the Similkameen Recreation Centre at 311 9th St. to see picture boards with design concepts, or visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca/landscape-plan to share your comments.
Feedback will be collected until Dec. 15, after which the design will be developed into a phased five-year plan including longer-term goals as identified. Funding for the project will be from the centre’s capital reserves and grant applications.