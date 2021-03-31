The future of the Skaha Lake Marina will be decided by the voters.
Penticton City Council agreed Wednesday to abide by the result of a community opinion question on whether or not to approve a 25-year lease for operation of the facility.
At a special meeting, council unanimously approved a question that will be on the ballot for the June 19 byelection. (See related story.)
The question will read: “Do you support the City selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park?”
The marina is rustic and it’s hoped that by offering the private sector a lease of longer than a few years that improvements will be made at their expense.
Similar questions were placed on a ballot as recently as 2006 when citizens were asked about borrowing funds for the construction of the South Okanagan Events Centre. In 1996, voters were polled about a piece of property which was eventually used for the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, located on South Main Street.
“Improvements and all the good things that happen around the marina are long overdue and should have been done years ago,” Mayor John Vassilaki said. “If you band-aid our facilities and continue to throw money away, it’s just not the right thing to do.”
Although no operators have yet come forward, Coun. Frank Regehr believes, “The more control the City has in the operating agreement will be preferred.”
The marina is presently operated by the Gallagher family, which also owns Wibit attractions throughout the Okanagan. The Gallaghers have agreed to take on the marina for the 2021 boating season.
The Gallaghers took over on an interim basis after the City cut its ties with Trio Marina, a hugely-unpopular group that had originally proposed waterslides and miniature golf for an “under-utilized” portion of the park.
General manager of community services Anthony Haddad said during question period that having city staff operate the marina is a possibility.
“That is part of the reason why we’re asking this question,” Haddad said. “(This could provide) some guidance as a long-term investment if there’s the support from the community.”
If the plebiscite passes on June 19, a call for tenders will go out for prospective operators.
Addressing rumours of liquor sales at concession stands within Skaha Lake Park, Mauor John Vassialki said it won’t happen this year or next.
“We’ve already taken a position on that… not to allow liquor to be sold. That will be up to future councils to put in place if they wish to.”
For additional reporting on this story, see Saturday's print edition of The Herald on sale at newsstands in Penticton and the South Okanagan.