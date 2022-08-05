Skaha Beach became a three-dimensional canvas for about 80 grainy artists Thursday evening for the annual Penticton Peach Festival Sandcastle Competition.
With plenty of local competitors, it was the artists from Alberta who proved to have the Rembrandt’s touch on the cool, blustery evening.
Entrants from the Wild Rose Country were winners in four of the five event categories which included one combined Alberta and B.C. entry.
It was the The Bean Counters from the Grant Thorton LLP Penticton office however that spoiled the sweep by winning the corporate team trophy.
The entry by the seven-member group caught the judges’ eye with their creation called, The Real Accountant, a calculator with an “Error” message on the screen.
The competition this year was a joint venture between the Penticton Skaha Community Projects Society and the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club.
“We (both) would like to extend sincere thanks to Discovery House for helping with the plot layouts and hosing down of the beach,” said Joyce Ericson of the Penticton Skaha Community Projects Society “They are a hard-working crew.”
Peachfest continues Saturday and Sunday. The traditional highlight, the Peters Bros. Grande Parade, begins at 10 a.m. from near Penticton Secondary School and concludes at the S.S. Sicamous.
The official results from the sandcastle competition are as follows:
Corporate Team: Bean Counters (Grant Thorton LLP), Penticton, sculpture, The Real Accountant, Jeremy Auger-Patry (leader), Prachi Gupta, Guneet Kaur, Smily Smily, Gautmi Gautmi, Alison Schofield, James Mayest, Swanna Mayhew.
Family/Friend: Arrakis Spice Hunters, Edmonton, Great Wall; Steven Leyor (leader);
Steve, Eric, Shannon, Mark. Mike, Derrick
Youth: The Old Kids on the Block, St. Albert, Alta., Kayla, Charlotte, Jordon St Pierre, Sadie and Callie Cochrane
Kids: The Rainbows, Airdire, Alta., Rainbow Beach, Alana Andrijaevic (leader), Emma, Mia, Mateo
People’s Choice Award: Seek and Destroy, Red Deer/Vancouver, The infinity Castle,
Kyler, Evelyn Mah, Eli and Sadie Haba
(NOTE: Only first names were provided for the youth categories.)