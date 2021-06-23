Councillor-elect James Miller led from wire-to-wire in the recently concluded Penticton byelection, according to results released Tuesday by the municipality.
Miller, also managing editor of The Herald, collected a total of 1,666 of 5,009 votes cast in the race, easily topping runner-up Isaac Gilbert’s 766.
All three advanced polls went in Miller’s favour with the largest margin of victory coming in the first one, June 9, as he garnered 308 votes, compared to 116 for Kate Hansen, the next-closest finisher.
Miller also claimed the largest share of mail-in ballots, with 209 in his favour. Gilbert was next with 68.
And on byelection day, June 19, Miller topped the polls at both the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Hansen and Gilbert claimed second place in three polls each.
Miller will be sworn in at a special council meeting July 6.