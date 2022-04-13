Elected officials in Summerland are looking for something short and sweet in their first-ever code of conduct.
“My approach to these sort of things is usually to keep it as simple as possible,” said Coun. Doug Holmes during discussion of the matter at Monday’s regular meeting.
“If it’s simple, it’s more effective. If it’s really wordy and complicated, it’s a lot easier to ignore.”
Such codes of conduct will be virtually compulsory under legislation set to take effect this spring in response to a resolution passed in 2016 at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention that called on the B.C. government to address the issue of questionable conduct on the part of elected officials.
The legislation, which amends the Community Charter, requires councils to consider adopting a new code of conduct or reviewing an existing policy within six months of the first regular meeting following a general election.
If, after that process, a council decides against having a code of conduct, it must publish a public statement explaining its reasons why. That same council would then have to review the matter again before the next general election.
Summerland corporate officer Kendra Kinsley provided council with five sample codes from elsewhere in B.C., which ranged from “highly prescriptive” policies like Oliver’s nine-pager, to more “aspirational” documents like Nanaimo’s three-pager.
Kinsley said the content of such codes generally focuses on key principles, values and standards of conduct, but can be expanded to cover things like gifts, use of social media and enforcement provisions.
She will now get to work building a draft version of the code for council to consider at a future meeting.