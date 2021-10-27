Police had nothing to say publicly on Wednesday in regard to a shooting Tuesday morning in the Indian Rock area north of Naramata.
A 36-year-old man was wounded during the incident, which Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy described Tuesday as being a targeted attack “directly related to the drug subculture.”
Grandy didn’t respond to a request for an update Wednesday.
Tuesday’s shooting followed three homicides earlier this year: one in Naramata and two in a wooded area just north of the village.
Police said previously that those cases were also drug-related.