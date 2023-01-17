Highway 3 reopened west of Keremeos on Tuesday afternoon, about 30 hours after a rock slide closed the route.
No one was hurt in the slide, which originated on a steep slope above Highway 3 and saw large boulders tumble into the Eagle RV Park below.
Police evacuated the RV park as a precaution. Guests were sent to an emergency reception centre in Keremeos operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which declared a state of local emergency for the area.
The highway was reopened after a visit from a geotechnical engineer Tuesday morning.