Tour director John Stadnyk of Calgary’s acclaimed Tryzub Dance Society photographs the performers in the green room prior to the start of 1000 Flights Out at the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Feb. 23.
Combined with a show in Penticton on Feb. 25, after expenses $34,405 was raised by the Ukraine Nightingale Project.
Final fundraising totals were announced on Friday. To learn more about the good work of the South Okanagan-based project, to donate or to become involved, visit: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca.