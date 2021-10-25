A bizarre incident last Friday night saw a man with a chainsaw barricade himself inside a Trout Creek business.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released, entered the Trout Creek Liquor Store and attached Centex gas station around 6:30 p.m. and allegedly did damage to the business with a chainsaw.
“All occupants of the businesses were able to leave without being harmed, while front-line officers contained the scene. After an hour, the man surrendered to officers and was safely taken into custody,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The 44-year-old Penticton resident, who is known to police, faces multiple charges. The motive for the incident is unknown, however, drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor.”