After years of neglect, Penticton city council voted Tuesday to approve the closure of the Penticton Community Centre’s pool for almost two months to conduct a series of facility improvements and required upgrades.
As part of the City’s 2022 Asset and Amenity Management Plan, staff commenced a detailed review of all city-owned facilities. Assessments were undertaken to identify immediate and long-term needs to extend the life of assets and ensure the City can continue to provide high-quality services to user groups and the community, said Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services.
In order to undertake the necessary work, the regularly scheduled annual pool maintenance closure will require an extended period for work to be completed, with the pool now scheduled to be shut down starting Aug. 12 and not re-opening until Oct. 2, said Haddad.
The annual pool maintenance shutdown usually lasts only a couple of weeks.
Several months ago, staff undertook a review of the community centre’s mechanical room and in consultation with technical experts, identified a number of high and medium priority items requiring attention and repair, said Haddad.
These included upgrades to the centre’s heating and cooling systems, replacing pipework and hangers, replacement of electrical components, repairing existing floor hatches and investigating and remediation of leaking in and around the community pools.
The three community centre pools have had a number of historical issues dating back to their original construction 13 years ago, said Haddad.
While some of the problems have historical issues dating back to the original construction of the community centre in 2010, the lower-than-required annual maintenance and capital investment undertaken since the opening has also been a contributing factor towards some of these issues, said Haddad.
Council approved a staff recommendation Tuesday to borrow up to $4.1 million to fund the Community Centre facility’s upgrades, however, Haddad noted the amount of repairs singled out will be in the range of $650,000, he said.
A structural assessment will also be undertaken during the pool closures at a cost of roughly $50,000.
Depending on the findings and solutions proposed to fix any issues identified, this cost will increase and upon completion of the assessment, staff will provide further updates to council, he said.
“The assessment completed highlighted improvements that will ensure the long-term sustainability of this important facility,” said Haddad.
Once the structural assessment of the community pools is completed, staff will prepare another report detailing what further work will be necessary and what it will cost, he said.
Staff is giving user groups ample notice of the shutdown.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee said the Penticton Community Centre is one of this city’s most popular facilities and she fully supports moving forward with the needed upgrades.
“The pool is really important to people,” she said.
When asked by Boultbee why there are so many apparent facility upgrades needed on a building erected just 13 years ago, Haddad said there were design problems related to the original construction, but there has been a longstanding issue with previous councils and staff not providing sufficient funding for upgrades over the years.
“As part of our larger asset plan, the lack of ongoing maintenance and capital investment with the funds being made available in the past is not acceptable moving forward,” he said. “More appropriate investments are needed.”
Boultbee said she will be monitoring this situation closely in the coming months and urged other members of council to note how a lack of proper funding in the past is leading to having to spend big dollars now and likely in the future.
“I think it’s really important that we understand the extent to which it can be attributed to under funding so that we can make better decisions going forward,” she said.
None of the city’s 20 or so staff who work at the community pools will be laid off as a result of the extended shutdown, said Haddad.
They will undergo additional training in preparation for the busy fall season, he said.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert said it’s important that the facility upgrades be done quickly and properly as this facility is extremely popular among local residents.
“When we have a major asset like this that is used heavily by the community, we want to ensure this job is done right,” he said. “We don’t want to move 10 years down the line and be at the same place again.”
Coun. Helena Konanz said it’s unfortunate that a facility that is so large and used by so many was not properly maintained as the recent asset management report clearly indicates.
“No blame on anyone in particular, but how do we make sure and how do councils’ make sure in the future that maintenance levels are kept up,” she said.
Haddad said the recent facility asset process gives current staff and council a much clearer picture of the state of city-owned facilities.
“We’ve got a better sense of what our needs are … and we will be presenting the needs and the maintenance to council in the coming budget years to what is actually needed to support some of these 60, 70-year assets in our community,” he said.