Friday, August 6
• Comedian Tim Nutt (Just for Laughs, CBC) performs at The Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., $20, for details: 250-492-2949
• Shooting Star Amusements midway, daily at Rotary Park Aug. 4-15, 5-10 p.m. on weekdays; noon - 10 p.m. on weekends, all-day ride passes available for $35/day
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents, “First Friday Felters,” a social meet-up for adults who are interested in needle felting with wool, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at The Leir House, $2 drop-in fee; for details: 250-492-7997
• Parrot favourite Gord McLaren (folk-rock) performs on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” “The Green Knight,” “Stillwater,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy.’ For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, August 7
• Penticton Farmers Market, 200 block of Main Street (note new location for this week only), 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• Gord McLaren performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m., no cover
• Mandy Cole performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
• Mini Peach, presented by the Penticton Peach Festival, all events at Gyro Park, unless otherwise indicated: Opening ceremonies, noon; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross (on Main Street, adjacent to the park), 12:30 p.m.; ¾ Crush Band (classic rock), 1 p.m.; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 2 p.m.; Broke Band (classic rock), 2:30 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross (on Main Street, adjacent to the park), 3:30 p.m.; Royalty parade on Main Street, 3:30 p.m.; introduction of Penticton Royalty; 4 p.m.; Timbre Wolves (classic rock), 4:15 p.m.; Bent Family Entertainment, Indigenous dancers, 5:15 p.m.; Jack and Jill (rock and roll), 5:45 p.m.; Balance School of Performing Arts (dancing), 7 p.m.; High Voltage, a tribute to AC/DC, 7:30 p.m. (Free bike valet service will be available from noon until 9 p.m.)
• “Come Try Dragonboating,” a one-hour, one-the-water practice session, free, 10 a.m., Skaha Lake Park, for more information call 250-488-3100 or email: admin@pentictondragonboat.com
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 1 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., entertainment, 6:30 p.m.
• Get your vaccination card laminated during meat draw at the Summerland Legion, 3:30 p.m., by minimum donation of $1
Sunday, August 8
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• Osoyoos Desert Centre Nature Talks, “Eat or Be Eaten,” How species survive and interact in search of food, 11 a.m., free with admission, call 250-495-2470
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Elks Lodge No. 51 breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Grimms meat draw/dog races, 2 p.m.
Monday, August 9
• Summerland Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., view meetings live on YouTube (District of Summerland)
