Students come and students go, yet their number still remains the same.
The official headcount as of Sept. 30 in the Okanagan Skaha School District was 5,671, superintendent Todd Manuel reported at Monday night’s board meeting.
“Quite remarkably, that’s the exact same headcount we had last year and I’ve never seen that before,” said Manuel.
The total, which is down from a five-year high of 5,833 in 2018, includes 2,288 kids in elementary grades, 1,345 in middle school and 1,852 in senior classes.
Across all grades, 865 kids identified as being of Indigenous descent, representing 15% of the student body.
“We’re very proud and have a very strong Indigenous education program and supports, and we’re also proud to see how that’s becoming more and more embedded throughout our schools,” said Manuel.
The superintendent also reported that the number of international schools in the district has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. There are currently 85 kids enrolled in the international program, up from 31 in October 2020, with another 29 slated to arrive in January.