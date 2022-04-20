One of Penticton’s most colourful – and cultural – events is due to return Sunday, May 1.
Presented by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the fourth annual Vaisakhi Parade will offer spectators a front-row seat to one of the biggest celebrations in Sikh culture.
“We invite everybody to take part,” said Baljit Singh Bhuhi, one of the organizers.
“We’d like everybody to join and ask them to respect each other, cover their head and just be part of it, just to walk with it, basically. It’s about unity, respecting each other, respecting other cultures and bringing a positive vibe to the city."
The parade is scheduled to leave the temple at 3290 South Main St. at 11:30 a.m. The procession will head south on South Main Street, then west on Yorkton Avenue, north on Wilson Street, east on Green Ave. E, then down South Main Street back to the temple.
In past years – the event ran from 2017-19 and went on hiatus during the pandemic – the procession has taken about two hours to complete the loop. Organizers hope residents along the route will be understanding about any disruptions they may face.
“Please be patient with us and bear with us during this big event. Just please give us the opportunity to do it,” said Bhuhi.
Before and after the parade, the temple will throw open its doors to anyone who wants to visit for tea, snacks and entertainment.
“There’s going to be tons of food at the temple from 10 o’clock on and anybody can come enjoy the food and music, as long as they respect each other and be patient with each other,” added Bhuhi, who’s perhaps best known as the operator of the popular Samosa Express food truck.
Upwards of 1,000 spectators have lined the parade route in past years and the 2022 edition could see even more, as Bhuhi expects some people from the Lower Mainland to make the trip north due to the cancellation of a major Vaisakhi parade in Surrey.
Also joining the procession will be members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club from Surrey and Kamloops, along with practitioners of Gatka, a traditional martial art associated with Sikhism.
The religion was founded in the Punjab region of northern India in the 15th Century.
Vaisakhi is a traditional celebration of the harvest and of the creation in 1699 of the Khalsa, which sets out the principles associated with practising Sikhism. Men who have been baptized and follow the Khalsa usually take the surname Singh while women take the surname Kaur.
And while Vaisakhi is typically marked in mid-April, the parades are an extension of the celebrations in the spirit of Nagar Kirtan, a Punjabi term that references a Sikh congregation going into the community to sing hymns and share their faith with neighbours.