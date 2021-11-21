The Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra will play in front of live audiences again when it holds its fall concerts next weekend.
Concerts are to take place at Trinity United Church in Vernon, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.; at Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.; and at First Lutheran Church in Kelowna on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available on the Okanagan Symphony website or by paying cash at the door.
The concert will feature cellist Angela Zeng with a solo and will debut Rain at the End of Time, a piece written by trombonist Dryden Bennett.
Rosemary Thompson and Dennis Colpitts are the co-conductors.
All the public health orders will be adhered to, including limited attendance, mask wearing and showing vaccine cards to get in.
The orchestra is limited to 50 members this year.