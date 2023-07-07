The 11th annual Okanagan Granfondo Penticton is set for this coming Sunday, July 9th. The long-time local event will feature 2,600 cyclists from across Canada and the United States.
“We're really excited to be hosting our Granfondo again in Penticton this summer,” said Jodi Cross, executive director, Okanagan Granfondo Penticton. “The Okanagan has been hosting world-class events for decades, and we're really proud to be an anchor event in a busy summer here.”
The event will welcome 2,600 cyclists and an additional 2,000 family, friends and supporters this weekend to Penticton. The routes will feature options from 48km to 121km in length.
"We have an excellent route prepared for our cyclists on Sunday. It was obviously disappointing to have to adjust the route and not feature the beautiful part of Summerland this year, but we're respecting the need for the highway to be fixed up after the spring landslides. The safety of our cyclists is our number one priority and we're confident that we can provide an outstanding experience even without that part of the route."
Part of the ongoing success of the weekend is the immense local involvement from residents who both participate and spectate, and hundreds of local volunteers who support the event. Cross is thankful for locals' ongoing patronage of the event and volunteer support.
"We're really lucky to have so many repeat cyclists who come to the event and so many volunteers who support us," said Cross. "There's really something for everyone this weekend, regardless if you cycle or not."
In addition to volunteering, locals can come cheer on cyclists on Sunday, as well as buy lunch and drinks in the post-race celebration in Rotary Park. Everyone is welcome to experience the free expo happening in Rotary Park on Friday from 1:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am - 6:00pm . On Saturday the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton team hosts the extremely popular Piccolofondo, the kids race on Lakeshore that features several hundred children on bikes.
For more information about Okanagan Granfondo Penticton head to https://okanagangranfondo.com/. Those looking for additional traffic information can head to https://okanagangranfondo.com/traffic/