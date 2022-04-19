More time is needed to assess the psychological condition of a man facing 14 charges – including seven counts of assault – arising from an alleged incident in January at the Village of Keremeos office.
Cameron Urquhart, 41, has been behind bars since his arrest on Jan. 24, 2022, following the alleged incident.
He was subsequently ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.
That assessment is taking longer than expected, so provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash on Tuesday adjourned the case to May 18.
Preliminary results seem to suggest Urquhart is “unwell,” according to Koturbash, who asked if Urquhart’s lawyer wished to have Urquhart present at the next hearing. Urquhart did not appear in court on Tuesday.
Police said previously officers were called to the Village of Keremeos office mid-morning on the day of the incident after a report of a man allegedly threatening staff with a sledgehammer and knife.
“While inside the village office the male damaged property and physically assaulted village workers. As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behaviour,” the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in a press release.
“Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.”
Mounties do not believe the suspect was working in partnership with anyone else or that the incident “was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.”
Urquhart’s complete list of charges includes three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and single counts of common assault and assault on a police officer. He’s also charged with two counts of robbery, mischief, uttering threats, resisting arrest, forcible entry and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Urquhart was the subject of a missing person’s report issued in April 2021 by the Keremeos RCMP, which subsequently reported he was found safe three days later.
According to his profile on the LinkedIn professional networking website, Urquhart is a “generalist inspector” for Unified Property Solutions. It also describes him as being a “civil servant” of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and “idealist for future technologies.”