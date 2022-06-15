A talented teenage singer-songwriter from Kelowna has landed his first record deal. Fifteen-year-old Scotty Berg has signed with Canadian label Predominant Studios. Berg, originally from Penticton, has been performing since age 10 and has a huge following on TikTok. The pop and country singer’s previous releases include the recent singles You Don’t Have To Be Alone, an uplifting anti-bullying anthem, and No Time to Waste, a song about living life with passion.
