When she was diagnosed with brain damage at just three weeks of age, Holland Van Gurp’s parents committed to giving her the best life possible.
Still helping Willem and Katie Van Gurp keep that promise for their now-three-year-old daughter are the clinicians at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
“At the time Holland was diagnosed we were told she had an 80% chance of getting cerebral palsy, she might not talk, she might not walk, they didn’t know what her life would look like,” Katie recalled of when she first learned of Holland’s condition.
“Now we’ve been coming to OSNS since almost the time we were discharged from the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and through their help she is just the happiest and has got the most beautiful, biggest smile. She’s just so determined, she doesn’t let anything stop her and her physiotherapist Jackie Duncan has just been amazing right from the start.
“We would be lost without OSNS. When she was a year old, she couldn’t walk, couldn’t sit. Now she can stand, she can walk holding my hand, she’s just getting stronger and stronger.”
Holland knows a number of centre’s staff by name and when she comes into the building it’s very much a ray of sunshine, her smile being contagious.
In addition to the physio work, Katie credited physiotherapist Duncan for advocating on the family’s behalf to help them over some administrative hurdles along the way.
“It’s been a huge learning experience and taught me an awful lot and makes me want to advocate even more for OSNS,” said Katie.
“Honestly we’re just so blessed to have a place like this, we really are and that’s not just for my daughter but for so many children.”
Katie will be just one of the parents who will be telling their stories at this Saturday’s 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre from 12:30-5 p.m.
Since 1978, the centre has been helping the children of the South Okanagan with a range of developmental and behaviour needs.
OSNS assists about 1,600 kids annually through the work of professionals both at the centre and through its outreach program.
“OSNS is able to do innovative work and get the equipment we need because of the resources that we raise by the telethon,” said the centre’s executive director Manisha Willms.
“But it’s also about the awareness it helps raise. We have more children and youth than ever before being referred for developmental rehabilitation.
“We need people to understand the importance of pediatric rehabilitation, we need people to understand just the importance of having a compassionate community thinking about the kids and some of the struggles we wish they didn’t have.”
This year for the first time, special tables will be set up at the telethon to help other people understand some of the issues facing kids who are treated by OSNS clinicians.
“People can see what if feels like to have some of these struggles whether these are motor problems or vision struggles,” said Willms. “They can do a little activity just to get a taste of how it feels to struggle in that manner and what we do to help children and youth with skills in those areas.”
This year’s telethon will be the first time Katie and the parents of other OSNS children will be co-hosting part of the program.
The list of performers at the telethon will also include school choirs, dance studios, country artist Beamer Wigley (a former OSNS client) performing arts students and the Princess Margaret Secondary School drama group.
Again this year, pairing with the telethon will be an online auction which is currently open until Saturday at 6 p.m. with almost 100 unique items to bid on.
Access to the auction is at, https://trellis.org/osns-share-a-smile-2022.
The telethon itself can be seen live at the shopping centre or on Shaw Spotlight Cable 11 and Blue Curve Channel 105. The broadcast will also be live streamed on the Centre’s website at www.osns.org.