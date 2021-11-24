Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke rising from the Wiltse area of Penticton in the coming days.
The city’s FireSmart team will be burning debris piles in the neighbourhood between Saturday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“This work being undertaken is to reduce ladder fuels in the area and is another step in wildfire prevention for our community,” the city said in a press release.
“The public is asked to remain outside of the work area as the burning is being done. If residents have any questions or concerns, please email FireSmart@penticton.ca.”