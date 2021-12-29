A partial list of well-known citizens from Penticton and the South Okanagan who passed away in 2021:
Keith Allen, 81, Pen-Hi teacher and football-basketball coach, mentored young people with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, former chaplain of Penticton Vees. Nov. 23.
Ken Burnett, 66, lifetime member of Oliver Fire Department, employee of General Coach for 30 years and then Mike’s Auto. Dec. 10.
Ruby Cumberland, 110, Penticton’s oldest citizen and one of 13 super centurions in Canada. July 16
Ken Davis, 90, radio station owner, businessman, former city councillor. July 4.
Don Forsyth, 90, former TV producer in Montreal, after retiring to Penticton he was a supporter of the arts, member of the Naramata Choir and actor in Soundstage Productions. Nov. 2.
Dr. Jeff Harries, 65, family physician and father of nine who devoted his final years to treating alcohol-use disorder. Nov. 9.
Don Kidd, 91, former provincial court judge and coroner, a longtime Elk’s member, serving as Grand Exalted Ruler of Elk’s Lodges throughout Canada. Sept. 4.
Mack Motzko, 20, Penticton Vees prospect from Minnesota who was anticipated to make this year’s team. July 24.
Darren Oslund, 59, downtown businessman who was in both the jewelry and snow removal business, first president of Fly Fishers Association. Aug. 22.
Roy Phillips, 88, owner-operator of Phillips Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cadillac who was involved with countless charities including Masonic Lodge, where he was a 50-year member. April 19.
Fran Nichol-Prystae, 61, advertising representative at The Penticton Herald for 30-plus years. May 24
Jan Rustad, 75, renowned helicopter instructor and Penticton's 2012 Business Leader of the Year. Nov. 19.
Rob Somerville, 71, printer at Oliver Chronicle and a captain and 26-year veteran of Okanagan Falls fire department. Sept. 30.
Stan Stodola, 99, founder of the Osoyoos Times newspaper in 1947, former chair of the regional district, 10-year school board trustee and village councillor in Osoyoos. Nov. 18.
Dorothy Tomlin, 101, matriarch of pioneering family from Oliver. Nov. 30.
Kent Webb, 59, lawyer, OSNS board member and past president of federal Liberal riding association. Dec. 14.
Christopher Yerburgh, 85, much-decorated veteran with 35 years military experience, “Mr. Volunteer” was active with the Anglican Church across Canada, Oliver Crime Watch, 232 Squadron Air Cadets and the Royal Canadian Legion. Nov. 21.
