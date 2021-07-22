One of Penticton’s oldest citizens on record has moved on to greener pastures.
Ruby Cumberland died July 16 at the age of 110. She passed away peacefully inside her home at The Hamlets, according to niece Nancy Rockwell.
“Ruby was fighting it right to the end but you could see she was winding down and on that final day my son Jeff went in and said to her: ‘The cage door is open, you’re free to fly.’ That was about an hour before she passed away,” said Rockwell.
“I think she was a teeny, tiny bit afraid to let go, but she was feisty right to the end — right to the end.”
Cumberland was born in the small farming community of Isabella, Man., on May 12, 1911, and moved to Penticton in 1950 with her husband Bill and daughters Gail and Lynne, who pre-deceased her.
A teacher by trade, she remained very active into her second century, even having her driver’s licence renewed when she turned 100.
Towards the end, said Rockwell, she still liked to get out as often as possible with a few rules strictly in place: “Must look beautiful. Never go out the door without jewellery and lipstick.”
Asked once about the secret to her longevity, Cumberland replied: "Oil of Olay twice a day and living the way you are supposed to live.”
Cumberland moved into The Hamlets in 2019 and in just two short years left a lasting mark on residents and staff, including Sharlin Knott, who’s responsible for care services on the assisted living side.
“She stopped by my office a couple of months ago with her care giver, grinning ear to ear. She was so proud and happy that she had gone to the liquor store to get a six-pack of beer to enjoy during the evenings. It taught me no matter what age, remember to stop and enjoy the little things in life from time to time, even 110 years can slip by fast,” said Knott.
“It was an honour to participate in Ruby’s health and happiness over the last couple of years. Her spirit will always be remembered.”
On her 110th birthday this past May, she was one of only 11 supercentenarians in Canada.