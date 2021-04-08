A 3,100-square-foot home in one of Penticton’s newest neighbourhoods is among the prizes up for grabs in the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery.
Besides the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at The Ridge, the winner would also get $1.2 million in tax-free cash, another $50,000 for design and furnishings, and a 2021 BMW 745 LE sedan.
With an estimated total value of $2.4 million, it’s one of nine grand-prize packages from which the winner of the Hometown Heroes Lottery will get to pick.
There are another 3,200 prizes available, along with bonus and early-bird draws. The lottery supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.
“Over the past year, all of our fundraising events were cancelled due to the pandemic. For this reason, funds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery are extremely important; they go towards our burn prevention programs, vital survivor services, and enhanced care for burn survivors,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund, in a press release.
“These programs and services help burn and trauma survivors recover both physically and emotionally. The Burn Fund can only do this because of the extreme generosity of British Columbians.”
Angela Chapman, president of the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, noted the organization’s services reach patients far beyond the Lower Mainland.
“People from across BC count on the specialized care that our frontline heroes provide at VGH, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre,” said Chapman in the release.
“COVID-19 has brought many new challenges for our healthcare teams, but with support from British Columbians our researchers and medical teams, who treat patients from across B.C., have done a tremendous job looking after the patients in their care.”
Other grand-prize homes are available in Vancouver, South Surrey, Langley, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Sooke and Kelowna. The grand-prize winner also has the option of choosing $2.1 million tax-free cash.
Tickets start at $75 for a pack of three and can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 1-866-597-4376, or at any London Drugs starting now through July 16.6