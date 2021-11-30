Dash camera video obtained by police from a tractor-trailer that was involved in fatal crash will be entered as evidence at an upcoming trial, a judge decided Tuesday in provincial court in Penticton.
The truck’s driver, Andrey Malyshev, is charged with one court of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the incident on March 22, 2019, on Highway 3 about eight kilometres east of Hedley.
Court heard Malyshev’s trailer, which was loaded with a large bladder of wine, tipped over into oncoming traffic. The trailer was struck by Alanna Dunn, a 27-year-old mother of two, who was behind the wheel of a small car. Dunn, who was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was captured on a dash camera in Malyshev’s truck, but defence counsel Cory Armour sought at a pre-trial hearing Monday to have the footage declared inadmissible at trial.
Armour argued the search warrant police used to obtain the dashcam video amounted to a “fishing expedition” on the part of the RCMP. Mere suspicion about a crime being committed is not sufficient to issue a search warrant, he argued.
Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys disagreed, alleging that all the evidence at the scene indicated the driver of the tractor-trailer was responsible for the crash and therefore police had reasonable grounds to seek a warrant for the video footage.
Judge Keyes delivered her decision Tuesday and sided with the Crown, noting she was satisfied the RCMP’s application for a warrant was “reliable and credible,” and therefore the video it produced is admissible at trial.
Malyshev, who requires a Russian interpreter, remains free on bail while awaiting a two-day trial that’s scheduled to start Jan. 13 at the Penticton courthouse.