Should government have the right to make vaccines mandatory?
That question will be debated in UBC Okanagan’s annual Roger Watts Debate, taking place March 31.
Top students will debate, starting at 5:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
While the overarching theme of this debate is governmental power, it’s really pitting one’s right to public health and safety against one’s right to choose what goes into their body,” said Julien Picault, associate professor of teaching in economics and event organizer.
“Our students have been debating for weeks using thoughtful, evidence-based arguments. Our top debaters have made it to this final round and I expect a high-quality, engaging debate as always,” he added.
A $1,000 prize will be awarded to the winner, while prizes of $500 will be awarded to the runners-up.
Event attendees will choose the winner of the $500 People’s Choice Award.
The annual debate is named after the late Roger Watts, a member of the Okanagan’s legal community and a skilled orator.
This event is free and open to the public.
To register or find out more, visit epp.ok.ubc.ca/about/roger-watts-debate.
