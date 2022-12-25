A passenger bus en route to Vancouver crashed shortly after departing a city in the British Columbia Interior on Christmas Eve and sent more than 50 passengers to hospital, the vehicle operator confirmed Sunday.
Alberta-based company Ebus provided no updates on the conditions of the 53 people dispersed to three hospitals after the crash, nor on whether it resulted in any fatalities.
But Ebus Director John Stepovy said the bus was travelling from Kelowna, B.C., to the province's largest city at the time fo the crash, the cause of which is still not known.
"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was onboard, the coach and their family and loved ones," he said.
"(We're) Certainly thankful for the first responders, RCMP, the health workers for their support and work on this and I can say that we're continuing to cooperate with the RCMP."
Ebus, a sister company of the Red Arrow bus company, offers services through the Alberta cities of Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and Fort McMurray, as well as from Vancouver into the interior of British Columbia.
Few details have been released about the Saturday evening incident, but regional authority Interior Health tweeted that 53 people are being treated at three hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.
It said it has implemented a Code Orange response signalling a disaster or mass-casualty event. Additional critical care staff in areas including the emergency department, medical imaging and surgery have been activated to support urgent patients, it added.
The health authority has set up an information line for families looking for more details on loved ones.
The crash took place on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna, temporarily prompting the closure of the road in both directions for more than 81 kilometres between Junction Hwy 97 and Aspen Grove.
DriveBC, the communications arm of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, said the stretch of road has been cleared and reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. local time.
The ministry released a traffic advisory after the highway reopened warning of poor driving conditions on highways in the southern Interior due to snow and freezing rain.
The ministry urged drivers to avoid non-essential travel and to use caution and be prepared for highway closures on short notice if they must be out on the roads.
B.C. Premier David Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming released a joint statement Saturday evening expressing their shock and sadness over the crash.
"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe," the statement read.