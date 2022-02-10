Vernon’s population eclipsed Penticton’s in the mid-90s and the gap has been growing ever since.
The North Okanagan city’s population is now 44,519, according to new Census data from Statistics Canada, while the South Okanagan’s most major metropolis has 36,885 people.
Both cities of course live in the shadow of Greater Kelowna, which has a population of 222,162 after experiencing the country’s growth rate over the past five years, Statscan reported this week.
But Vernon’s growth rate of 11% was not too far behind Kelowna’s, and it was touted by civic officials as a sign of the city’s appeal as a place to live, work, and invest.
“It speaks highly for our local economy and shows that Vernon has many things to offer as an exceptional place,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.
Penticton’s growth rate since 2016 has been eight percent, with the city now home to 36,885 people. The city’s growth potential is constrained somewhat by its geography, with lakes at the north and south and steep mountains to the east and west, Mayor John Vassilaki says.
“The geographic constraints that surround Penticton cap our community’s outward expansion and force greater attention on creating a sustainable mix of housing types,” he said in a release.
In 1951, Penticton was significantly larger than Vernon, with 10,528 people compared 7,882 in the North Okanagan city.
By 1996, however, Vernon had 31,817 people while Penticton had 30,987. In 2001, Vernon had 35,402 people while Penticton’s population was 32,402.
The greater Vernon area, which includes Coldstream and other outlying areas, now has a population of 61,324, Statistics Canada says. Greater Penticton, which includes Summerland is at 47,380, according to the latest census figures.