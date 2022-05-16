Miss Eagle

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Penticton supplied this photo to The Herald. It was taken Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Eagles Lodge in Penticton, B.C.

 Submitted

Amy Clark, this year’s Miss Eagle is one of this year’s Miss Penticton candidates who will be introduced Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort at 7 p.m. Amy spent Mother’s Day handing out carnations to mothers at the Eagles.