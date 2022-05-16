Amy Clark, this year’s Miss Eagle is one of this year’s Miss Penticton candidates who will be introduced Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort at 7 p.m. Amy spent Mother’s Day handing out carnations to mothers at the Eagles.
Meet Miss Penticton candidates Tuesday night
