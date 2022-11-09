Just in time for Remembrance Day, new banners have been hung up in downtown Penticton to honour the lives of six local servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First and Second World Wars.
Each banner includes an image, alongside the serviceman’s name, rank and unit name.
The honourees are: Leonard V. Adams, private, 10th Canadian Mounted Rifles, 1885-1917; Clifford G. Debeck, lieutenant, 23rd Royal Fusiliers, 1896-1917; William J. Nesbit, 2nd lieutenant, 19th Squadron, Royal Air Force, 1895-1918; James E. Clark, lieutenant, Royal Canadian Artillery, 1919-1944; Donald B. Hilliard, trooper, Fort Garry Horse, 1921-1944; Jack H. Sammet, pilot officer, Royal Canadian Air Force, 1921-1943.