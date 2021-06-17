Acting editor's note: This is the ninth piece in a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 9: It is not uncommon for city councillors to eventually run for mayor or even move on to provincial or federal politics. How do you see your political career unfolding if you are elected to council?
James Blake
My family has made a home in Penticton and my focus at this point is only to do everything I can to make our city better every day for everyone that lives in our community and successfully pull us out of this pandemic. While I do not know what the future will hold, I do wish to serve this city and make it better for all those who live here.
Amelia Boultbee
I have no plans to run for anything beyond municipal politics at this time. I am running because I truly believe I can add value to city hall and assist with the issues facing Penticton, I am not running because I want to be a career politician.
Karen Brownlee
Good question. Because I have grandchildren living here, I would hate for them to not know of certain things we take for granted, like safety. A lot would depend on how we can turn about the mentality of council who continuously want to change our great town into Vancouver, Kelowna, Las Vegas…if I felt my presence could help, then for sure, I would give up my time to work with city hall and staff. I am not interested in the other 2 as I don’t have the constitution to handle the b.s.
Katie O’Kell
For now, I would like to focus on municipal-level politics. I have friends and family involved in politics in all levels of government, and based on their experiences I think a local level of involvement is best suited for me. I have a lot to learn, but I also feel I have a lot to share. On city council, I feel that I could have the level of involvement and outreach that I want, and an opportunity to bring tangible change to the community that I live in. I love that I know the people here on a personal level.
James Miller
Well, I haven't been elected to council, but as for running in the future for MLA or MP, unequivocally never. I'm an independent thinker. My campaign has supporters from all four major parties. I believe effective city councillors need to be non-partisan and with no hidden agendas. As for mayor, down the road, perhaps but unlikely, it would depend on who else was running and if I had the public's support.
Keith MacIntyre
I am currently the Leader of the BC Libertarian Party. I have every intention of building a strategy for the 2024 Provincial Election to run a full slate of candidates for the party. Being a City Councillor will give me some municipal experience that will be valuable for that. If there was a provincial by-election, I would run for that. Unlike other politicians in the area, I am fully transparent with my long-term goals.
Kate Hansen
If elected, my sole interest is to represent the citizens of Penticton and to help make it the best it can be, as a member of City Council. I have no hidden, or additional, motives or agendas.
Isaac Gilbert
Currently my goal is to become a city councillor and I do not view this opportunity as a platform to propel myself into higher levels of government. If elected I plan to commit myself to the job as city councillor for its full term and not look to vacate mid-term for another level of government. Municipal politics is where the rubber meets the pavement and you get to intimately meet with your community directly. I believe that is more meaningful and I prefer to be closer with the community I live in.
Jason Cox
I have previously run for Mayor of Penticton, finishing second in the last municipal election. I ran then, as I am now, because I feel the work I have done in the community has given me the experience required to be effective for the people of Penticton. I believe that the reward for a job well done is the opportunity to do more. I will always focus completely on the responsibilities that I am entrusted with. If people feel that I have done enough good work to do more, then I will look forward to future service to the community.
Steve Brown
It is not my intention to run for office outside of Penticton City Council. I just want to do a good job for my community and contribute in some meaningful way. If the electorate think I do a good job and they let me know they would like me to run again, I will consider that at the time.