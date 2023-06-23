RCMP are warning that the “grandparent scam” is in operation and it has now become far more sophisticated.
Typically, this type of scam targets seniors. This scam can take a variety of forms, but they are all follow a similar formula: Suspects use high-pressure tactics aimed convincing victims to send money in efforts to help a family member who is in trouble. For example, in one variant, the scammer calls the victim by phone and pretends to be their grandson who is jailed and requires immediate bail money.
The twist is that the voice used in the phone call has been altered to sound more authentic using digital manipulation likely with the help of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence).
While seniors are often targeted, anyone can fall victim to these kinds of scams.
RCMP offer these suggestions to better protect oneself that concur with tips from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre:
• Do not be afraid to say “no” to the caller on the other end of a phone call.
• Do not be afraid to make calls of your own calls to determine whether the caller and his/he problem is legitimate or not.
• Never give your personal, banking or credit card information to anyone who calls you over the phone, and never send cash in the mail.