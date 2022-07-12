Two major housing developments, which would put 121 new residential units in downtown Summerland, are moving ahead.
Council on Monday night approved the development permit required for a 40-unit townhouse project at 8709 Jubilee Rd. E, plus gave preliminary approval to the regulatory amendments needed for an 81-unit apartment building at 13609 Dickson Ave.
Earlier this year, council rezoned 8709 Jubilee Rd. E. – which has been vacant since the RCMP detachment relocated in 2012 – at the request of a non-profit group that proposed a 60-unit affordable housing project at the site.
It’s unclear what happened to that plan, but the new concept, featuring a total of 10 four-plexes arranged in two rows, with a two-car garage and rooftop patio for each unit, was a hit with council.
“I like this development so far and what has been presented and I think that it would be attractive to families, for sure,” said Coun. Erin Trainer, who nonetheless expressed concern about a lack of sidewalks in the area.
“It boggles my mind that it’s taken this long for the old police station site to be developed and hopefully this is the one that goes through,” added Coun. Richard Barkwill.
The other development at 13609 Dickson Ave. would replace the 20-unit Legion Village seniors housing complex with a new four-storey building, the top three floors of which would feature 81 apartments for low-income seniors.
The project, which leaves room for medical offices, a pharmacy or daycare on the ground floor, is being led by the Parkdale Place Housing Society, a representative of which told council it has 170 people on waiting lists for its two other properties in Summerland.
In preparation for the redevelopment, Parkdale has just five people residing at Legion Village with plans to completely empty the complex before work begins.
Council gave two readings to the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments and scheduled the project for a public hearing Aug. 22.