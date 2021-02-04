Canada Post stamps honouring iconic black Canadians Lincoln Alexander, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and broadcaster and humanitarian Kay Livingstone, are unveiled during a Black History Month reception at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., in 2018. From left, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly, Erika Alexander, Canada Post’s Susan Margles, Kathy Livingstone, Renee Livingstone, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen.