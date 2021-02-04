While it’s going to be virtual, there will still be a lot to celebrate with UBC Okanagan’s African Caribbean Student Club during Black History Month.
Each February the student-led cultural organization, consisting of about 200 students, gears up to celebrate and share their cultural backgrounds. The students come from many different countries and yet have a unique passion about their history that they love to share, said club president Jane Udochi. The club hosts events throughout the year to highlight the diversity of African and Caribbean culture.
“The ACSC strives to highlight Black excellence on campus through everything we do,” she says. “It encourages the celebration of traditions both from Africa and the Caribbean, and gives a platform for these cultures to be celebrated. For a lot of us, it reminds us of home.”
February is Black History Month across Canada and the students have been busy organizing a number of virtual events this month.
“Despite the activities being virtual we, as an executive team, still wanted to celebrate Black history with the community,” said Udochi.
UBCO’s Equity Inclusion Office has teamed up with the student club to
present a number of virtual events throughout the month including Black Care Baskets. The care baskets contain self-care-based products and information, recipes and ingredients to highlight the Black community’s continued resilience, joy, and culinary cultures. The baskets are for Black students, alumni, faculty and staff within the Okanagan.
To learn more, contact Madison Tardif at madison.tardif@ubc.ca.
Highlights of the month include specific days to promote Black-owned businesses in and around Kelowna and to celebrate the many different ways in which Black people express themselves.
Each week will have a theme and the month will be filled with events, prizes, contests and giveaways. All events are virtual and open to the public. Details on how to get involved can be found on the ACSC’s Facebook page: facebook. com/AfricanCaribbeanStudentClub or at events.ubc.ca/black-history-month.
This year's events include:
Feb. 1-7: Black Culture Week. Events this week will celebrate Black heritage and lineage. Performance days Wednesday to Friday showcase the talents of the Black community.
Feb. 8-14: Black Expression Week. This week celebrates the different ways in which Black people express themselves.
Feb. 8: Hair workshop. This event will be pre-recorded, and it will consist of a range of different hairstyles that are done often among Black people. It strives to promote Black hair as well as to teach people different ways that they could express themselves through hair.
Feb. 9 and 11: Performance Days. This event highlights the art of music and dance commonly used as a way of expression by many. The event will last for two days. It will be pre-recorded.
Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.: Virtual workshop, exploring lived experiences of resilience through creativity and self-governance grounded on the philosophy of Ubuntu. Presented by the EIO. Register at equity.ubc.ca/events/through-the-lens-i-am-because-you-are-vs-i-am-because-youre-not
Feb. 12: Session with guest speakers Rawle James and Yaw Obrenu Yamoah at 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 15-21: LGBTQ+ Week. This week will focus on celebrating the Black LGBTQ+ population in the community
Feb. 19: Out Talk. This event is hosted by the Pride resource centre and takes place at 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 22-28: Black Excellence Week. This Week celebrates Black people and their success and achievements through the display of art.
Feb. 24: Virtual Vs DJ battle occurring on Instagram Live
Feb. 26: Session with guest speaker Amoye Henry, co-founder of Pitch Better, Toronto at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: The EIO is hosting a virtual potluck for the Black community to
connect, listen to music, converse and share food in a COVID-safe manner, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Register at: equity.ok.ubc.ca /events/event/black-history-month-events